Police arrest two teens in connection with northeast side murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder on the northeast side.

On Oct. 17, officers were called to the 5200 block of Daniel Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Police say the victim’s son was unable to make contact with his father, so he drove to his home to check on him. When he arrived, he found his father dead.

The victim was identified as Dallis Coleman, 64.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took D’Andrae Robinson, 18, into custody. A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested Friday.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder, armed robbery, and burglary. The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will review the case for any additional charges. The juvenile’s name and booking photo are being withheld, but will be released if adult charges are filed.

A Kia Soul that was stolen during the incident was found on the northeast side last week, police say.

In August 2015, Coleman was shot and wounded on 25th and MLK following an argument with another man. Court records show that suspect was charged and convicted of attempted murder.