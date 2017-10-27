When does our first snow of the season occur?

FIRST FLAKES

After a cold frost passed rain moved into central Indiana. As the rain fell and chilly air filtered in, a few ice pellets made their way to the ground and at times a few wet snowflakes were seen falling too. It may be a little jarring to some considering the warm October we’ve had as of late (still ranking 9th warmest to date) and that the temperature started near 60 degrees early this morning!

While the frozen precipitation was brief it is a reminder that the colder months are coming. But when do we see our first snow?

One out of four October’s will produce the first flakes or trace of snow with the earliest date of a ‘trace’ of snow October 9th, 1925. The earliest measurable snow on record came October 18th 1989. (Three day snow storm that year yielded 9.3″ of snow).

It was just four years ago that we set the record for a Halloween snow with .1″ of snow falling on the 31st. The first time ever a Halloween had measurable snow.

The average date of the first measurable snowfall in Indianapolis is still a few weeks away, November 19th.