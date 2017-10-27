Your Town Friday: Haunted ropes course in Hamilton County!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Noblesville, Ind. - How do you think you'd do on a haunted house ropes course? Give it a try this Halloween weekend in Hamilton County!

It's at Strawtown Koteewi Park, right off State Road 37 just past 216th street.

Koteewi Park has more than 800 acres of adventure.

You can find your balance in the tree top trails or plant your feet on solid ground and take aim at the archery range.

"We see a lot of people that come out, and their original reaction is fear about the first step out into the course, and then throughout the experience that changes to excitement and accomplishment," said John Smiley, Koteewi Park General Manager.

And that's why Smiley got into the business in the first place.

"I grew up in West Virginia so I grew up a rock climber," said Smiley. "I managed ropes courses at Indiana Wesleyan University while I was there."

And the thrill of seeing people conquer a fear has never left. But this Halloween weekend, he's handling fear of a different kind!

"It creates a really unique environment because woods are kind of naturally scary anyway. When it gets dark, a squirrel sounds like a bear!"

If you do the ropes course on "Scare Saturday," you'll be sent into the woods with just the light from your headlamp and a few lanterns, and Halloween characters will jump out and scare you out of your mind.

There are five courses, 16 to 60 feet off the ground. There are three skill levels. And we're talking really unique courses, like riding a skateboard up in the trees!

Smiley has helped people ages eight to 79 since the place opened last July!

"We have a continuous belay system, so the entire time you’re on the course, you’re connected. You never have to worry about transferring it or being disconnected at any point in time."

Smiley is already getting ready for the next holiday. Coming soon is a snow tubing hill, complete with a lift and snow-making machines.

The snow tubing hill will open in December.

Everything at Koteewi depends on the weather, so be sure to check the website for current hours.

For more on "Scare Saturday" and what you can do at the park, click here. You must be 8 or older for most attractions.