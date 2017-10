Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Celebrating art of all kinds in Central Indiana - "Art Riot" is back for its second year!

The event, hosted by Arts for Learning Indiana, will take place on Thursday, November 2 from 6 - 9 PM. We spoke with Haley Baas from Arts for Learning, and performer Usha Sirimalle about what attendees can look forward to.

For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, click here.