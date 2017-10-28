× Chilly weekend on the way, warming up next week

Happy Saturday! A chilly weekend on the way, we won’t make it out of the 40s!

Temperatures are starting in the 30s and only warm into the mid 40s this afternoon. The clouds stick with us making for a grey day.

A freeze warning is in effect tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures slowly warm up next week, topping out in the low 60s on Thursday. A wave moves in on Monday, a few spotty showers are possible. Another system arrives Wednesday returning rain to the area, some showers continue Thursday.