× Freeze Warning in effect 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A Freeze Warning is in effect for central Indiana from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures are expected to fall to freezing or slightly below for the first time this season. Protect your sensitive plants!

We’ll see a cloudy sky tonight with light winds. Sunday morning will bring frost with cloud cover however, some sunshine is expected in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Monday will be breezy with temperatures going up to the upper 40s with a slight chance of rain.

Halloween is looking good with dry conditions and highs near 50 degrees.

Another weather system will be moving through mid-week and bring warmer air to the area Wednesday. The morning will start out cold though and a rain/snow mix is possible early Wednesday before temperatures rise. As we warm through the day, rain is expected with highs in the 50s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected by Thursday as central Indiana sees temperatures in the 60s. –Danielle Dozier