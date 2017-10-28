Halloween safety tips from IMPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's that time of year - soon streets will be filled with ghouls and goblins looking for candy.

How do you keep your little ones safe during this holiday? We got some tips from IMPD officer and part-time Wonder Woman Genae Cook.

Some of the tips are:

Remove hazards from your walkway, front porch and yard, such as pots, branches, candles, hoses and breakable decorations.

Remind your child not to eat any treats before you have a chance to examine them thoroughly for holes, punctures or repackaging. Throw away all treats that are homemade or unwrapped.

Make sure your child's costume fits properly. Over sized costumes and footwear, such as clown or adult shoes, can cause your child to trip and fall.

Check for loose clothing that could easily brush up against jack-o-lanterns or get tangled on bushes, branches or furniture.

Ensure kids carry a flashlight or light sticks; and if not escorted by an adult, have them carry a cell phone with your number on speed-dial.

Organize the groups before they leave, and make sure each kid “buddy up” with at least one other kid in the group

