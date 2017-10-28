× Homeless man robbed and stabbed on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police are investigating the robbery and stabbing of a homeless man on the city’s near west side Saturday evening.

Around 8:15 p.m. police were called to West Washington Street near White River Parkway.

Police say the man, later identified as 45-year-old Christopher Pittman, was standing along the bridge at that location.

Pittman told police two unidentified males walked up to him and tried to rob him.

One of the men stabbed him multiple times in the arm and back, then threw him off the bridge.

Police say Pittman was awake and breathing when he was taken to the hospital to be treated for a severe laceration.

Investigators continue to look for suspects.