Pittsboro Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

PITTSBORO, Ind.–Pittsboro Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Saturday evening on the town’s north side.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of Penny Lane on a report of a physical domestic disturbance.

When police arrived they found an adult male and female deceased in the living room from apparent gunshot wounds.

Pittsboro Police Major Scott King says it is early on in their investigation but they are leaning toward a murder-suicide.

Names of the victims will not be released until family members have been notified.

Major King confirmed that there were four children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The children ranging in age from toddler to teen were not injured. Hendricks County dispatch is checking to see if there had been any prior police runs to this address.

According to Major King, the last murder suicide in Pittsboro was in August of 2016.