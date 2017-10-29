× Colts lose to Bengals 24-23 for third straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts blew yet another second half lead, falling to the Bengals 24-23 for their third straight loss.

Carlos Dunlap returned a Jacoby Brissett interception 16-yards for the game-winning touchdown with just under seven minutes to play.

Indianapolis appeared to be in control after taking a 23-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. Brissett hit Marlon Mack for a 24-yard touchdown and Adam Vinatieri made a 29-yard field goal.

After being shutout for the first time in the regular season since 1993 last week, the Colts got back on the scoreboard early in the second quarter. Vinatieri connected on a short field goal to tie the game at 3-3 after Barkevious Mingo recovered a fumbled punt.

Indianapolis took its first lead of the game later in the quarter when Brissett found Jack Doyle for a 13-yard score. The tight end had a career day, catching 12 passes for 121 yards.

Cincinnati would tie the game at 10 on an Andy Dalton to A.J. Green TD before the Colts re-gained the lead before halftime with a 33-yard Vinatieri field goal.

The Colts are now 2-6 and play their second road game in a row with a divisional game at Houston next week at 1 p.m.