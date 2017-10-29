IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories, latest polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How do Hoosiers view the President's job performance? What will happen on the issue of tax reform? And what are some of the biggest issues facing state lawmakers in the year ahead?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Mike Murphy, Tony Samuel and Joel Miller discuss this week's top stories, including the President's opioid declaration, this week's news about the Democrats' role in the controversial Russia dossier, and the ongoing divide within the Republican party.

In a segment recorded before news broke Friday of looming charges in the Mueller probe, our panel also looks at the latest polling numbers which show the President's approval ratings in Indiana dipping to 41 percent who approve of President Trump's job performance, with 45 percent who disapprove.

In the video below, Dan Spehler and Matt Smith have the latest on Friday's news that charges could be coming as soon as Monday in the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.