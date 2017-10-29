× Indiana law enforcement agencies receive body armor funds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — State officials say 111 Indiana law-enforcement agencies will receive more than $375,000 in federal funds to help purchase ballistic or stab-resistant body armor.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced the funding last week from the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance. Funding priority was given to cities, towns and counties with less than 100,000 residents. The 50-50 matching funds reimburse the purchase of approved vests that are made in the U.S. and ordered after this past April 1.

Law enforcement agencies in the cities of Franklin, Jeffersonville, Lawrenceburg and East Chicago and Harrison County each received more than $11,000 in funding. Other communities received smaller amounts.