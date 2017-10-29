× Man reported missing in Clinton County found dead in vehicle in Lebanon

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A man reported missing in Clinton County Saturday night was found dead in an SUV in Lebanon Sunday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner discovered the vehicle in the 3100 block of E. State Road 47 at about 10 a.m.

Officers believe a “medical issue” caused the driver to leave the road, go through a corn field and strike a tree about a quarter-mile from the roadway.

The man’s name has not been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.