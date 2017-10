Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Snakes, and spiders and vultures, oh my!

Our friends at Silly Safaris stopped by with some of their "creepy" animals - want to meet them yourself? Head over to Pleasant View Orchard on Sunday, October 29 for a Trunk or Treat and Silly Safaris live show. The trunk or treat event starts at 2, and Silly Safaris and their animals will take the stage at 3 PM. For more information on the event, click here.