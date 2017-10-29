× Report: Andrew Luck visiting shoulder specialists as pain persists

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The odds against Andrew Luck returning this season continue to mount.

Soreness in Luck’s right shoulder that forced the Indianapolis Colts to shut down the throwing portion of his rehabilitation earlier this month has persisted, and the team’s $140 million quarterback will seek counsel from several specialists this week to determine the reason, a league source told IndyStar.

Initially “shutting down’’ Luck after he practiced four times on a limited basis earlier this month was a setback and probably meant the earliest he might return was early December.

The latest development threatens the entire season.

General manager Chris Ballard revealed Oct. 18 Luck was given a cortisone shot in his surgically-repaired right shoulder to address soreness and inflammation. He offered no timetable for Luck’s return, but the usual time to allow the cortisone shot to work is six-to-10 days, according to Jamey Gordon, a rehab specialist with St. Vincent Sports Performance.

Fox Sports’ NFL Insider Jay Glazer was first to report Sunday that Luck would be visiting specialists to determine what was causing the lingering pain.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, citing an unnamed source, added via his Twitter account Sunday night Luck was seeking other opinions because his shoulder is “not progressing as expected.’’

Any additional setback most assuredly calls into question whether Luck will step on the field this season. He last played Jan. 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and underwent surgery a few weeks later to repair a torn posterior labrum in his right shoulder.

Throughout Luck’s rehab process, Ballard and coach Chuck Pagano have made it clear the Colts have had Luck’s long-term health in mind.

“His long-term success is what we are looking for, much like any player,’’ Ballard said earlier this month. “That’s what’s important to us.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.