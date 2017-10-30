Chilly Halloween but sunny; 4th longest growing season comes to an end

SECOND FREEZE OF THE FALL
The chill returns tonight. A freeze officially occurred in Indianapolis this weekend and will likely occur again tonight. A freeze warning has been issued.
GROWING SEASON ENDS
The growing season ends with the first official freeze in Indianapolis. It was a long growing season too! It was 219 days between the first and last freeze this year which ranks tied for 4th longest all-time. The longest are 232 days in 1922 and 1872, with the shortest growing season of 147 days in 1974.
HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK
Tomorrow morning will be the coldest and first time below freezing to start a Halloween in 26 years. The forecast is a dry one and will include sunshine! Clouds will increase by evening but temperatures in the afternoon will run 15-degrees below normal and coolest since 2014 when it snowed!