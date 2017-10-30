Chilly Halloween but sunny; 4th longest growing season comes to an end

SECOND FREEZE OF THE FALL The chill returns tonight. A freeze officially occurred in Indianapolis this weekend and will likely occur again tonight. A freeze warning has been issued.

GROWING SEASON ENDS The growing season ends with the first official freeze in Indianapolis. It was a long growing season too! It was 219 days between the first and last freeze this year which ranks tied for 4th longest all-time. The longest are 232 days in 1922 and 1872, with the shortest growing season of 147 days in 1974.