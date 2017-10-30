× Clouds loom and some rain chances this afternoon. Sunshine back for Halloween!

Heavy clouds and breezy conditions continue this morning but overall a dry start should make for a decent Monday morning rush. Another cold front will arrive this afternoon, keeping us unsettled with spotty, limited showers at times. Also, this will keep the clouds around most of the day, while temperatures will be running 15 to 20° below average (60° is the average). Skies will slowly clear by this evening’s rush hour and a cold night will be settling in. A FREEZE WARNING in effect tonight from 4am to 9am, as temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s away from downtown.

Halloween day forecast still looks dry and cool but at least the sunshine will be around, marking a brighter day! Trick-or-treat hours run mainly between 5pm and 8pm tomorrow. Here is a look at the forecast for those hours and be sure to have extra layers underneath those costumes…

Pacific flow slowly works back into the Midwest by midweek! This will will bring a slow climb to seasonal averages, along with daily rain chances. Not out of the question to also be dealing with a few thunderstorms too…here is your extended forecast: