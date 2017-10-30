Driver dies after 12-year-old attempting suicide leaps from overpass, lands on SUV

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – A 22-year-old graduate student was killed after a 12-year-old boy attempting suicide jumped off an overpass and landed on her SUV.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday on I-66. Marisa Harris, 22, Olney, Maryland, was going eastbound when the boy leaped from the Cedar Lane overpass and landed on her Ford Escape, reported WRC.

Harris’ boyfriend, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, managed to steer the SUV off the highway and stop it. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene; her boyfriend was not hurt.

The 12-year-old boy who attempted suicide was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

According to WRC, Harris’ mother said her daughter was a graduate student at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, where she was studying clinical counseling. She’d recently returned from a trip to Budapest as part of a college course.