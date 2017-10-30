× Dry but chilly for Halloween 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Rain will continue to move out through this afternoon setting the stage for another cold night in central Indiana. A Freeze Warning is in effect Tuesday morning as temperatures drop below freezing under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s and a west wind 10 to 15 mph. The kids will need a warm costume as temperatures will be in the low 40s falling to the upper 30s during trick-or-treating.

Moisture will spread in on Wednesday with some models hinting at the slight possibility of a mixed precipitation early Wednesday as temperatures will be in the low 30s. A few other models keep us dry in the morning. However, warming will occur with highs in the 50s in the afternoon so any precipitation early will change to rain.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. The pattern remains unsettled through the start of the weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 so set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night. –Danielle Dozier