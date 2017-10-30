× Indiana state senator to propose cursive writing bill again for 2018 session

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana state senator will again seek a bill mandating the teaching of cursive writing in schools.

State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Olderburg) cited a voluntary survey of teachers, superintendents and education officials that showed 70 percent support a cursive writing requirement.

Leising co-authored Senate Enrolled Act 29 this year, which required the survey. She’s filed a cursive writing bill each year for the last six years; all six bills have passed the Senate without receiving a hearing in the House.

The Department of Education surveyed educators from across the state from Aug. 4 through Oct. 1. There were 3,878 responses, with the majority of those from teachers. Of the total respondents, 70 percent said they favored mandatory cursive writing instruction, 10 percent opposed it, and 20 percent responded with “undecided.”

In addition, when asked if they teach cursive writing in their schools, 77 percent said they didn’t while 20 percent said they were currently teaching cursive writing. Three percent of respondents said they didn’t know, according to survey results from the Indiana Department of Education.

After seeing the results, Leising said she’ll file her bill again during the 2018 legislative session.

“Cursive writing is a skill everyone should have, as we use our signature to make purchases, validate our driver’s license and sign agreements,” Leising said in a statement. “I hope the results of this survey will help my bill finally get a hearing in the House of Representatives.”