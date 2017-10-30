Movie helps boost tourism in Columbus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind.- You never know who you’ll run into walking through downtown Columbus these days.

“People who were headed to Chicago from Texas decided to drive so they could stop in Columbus, said Beth Stroh, the owner of Viewpoint Books in Columbus.

The movie “Columbus” premiered in August.

The following month local tourism officials say visits to the city that served as the backdrop for the film were up 85% from the same time last year.

“They thought the whole thing was made up, but then they started finding out well where are these buildings and they discovered there really is a Columbus, Indiana,” said Jeff Baker, the owner of Baker’s Fine Gifts and Accessories.

Baker says the recent increase in attention for his hometown led to an increase in business at

his specialty gift shop in downtown Columbus.

“We saw a 300% increase in our business in the month of September over last year,” said Baker.

Just up the street at Viewpoint Books it’s a similar story.

The owner there tells FOX 59 her sales were up 30% last month.

“That’s what we hope for around the holidays, and to have it in September is fantastic,” said Stroh.

And the movie may not be the only thing drawing people to Columbus as of late.

18 art installations spread across the city are part of what’s called Exhibit Columbus.

The exhibition even caught the eye of The New York Times, the paper described it as a “renewal of the city’s big design legacy.”