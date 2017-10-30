New Castle police say they shot man after witnessing him stab woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CASTLE, Ind. -- It was a shocking scene for neighbors in New Castle after officers opened fire on a man who stabbed a woman in the neck. Both the man and woman are still in the hospital.

Police were called to a home on Church St. for a domestic call just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man chasing a woman outside the house, holding a large knife.

Henry County Prosecutor Joe Bergacs said officers saw the man stab the woman in the neck. FOX59 News is not naming the woman.

Bergacs said he believed the suspect, Brandon Flowers, and the woman are friends. At least one officer fired shots, hitting Flowers. Neighbors said they heard two gunshots.

"We saw the police everywhere. They were yelling to get the ambulance out as quick as possible," said neighbor Angelique Pringle.

Pringle said she saw the woman get loaded onto the stretcher and into the ambulance.

"She looked pretty bad. They were applying a lot of pressure to her neck to stop the bleeding and they were just really worried. It wasn't good," Pringle said.

Both the woman and Flowers were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

This is the second time in just over a month where New Castle Police opened fire on a suspect. On Sept. 24, a car break-in suspect shot an officer in the chest while trying to run away. Police returned fire, killing him. In that case, Prosecutor Bergacs said the officers' actions were deemed justified.

"I've been prosecutor for five years and in my five years, these are the first two I've seen. It's not a common occurrence here," Bergacs said.

Flowers has multiple open cases in Henry County including charges for resisting law enforcement and battery against a law enforcement officer.

Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation and will hand over their findings to the Henry County Prosecutor's Office.