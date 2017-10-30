× No practice for Colts QB Andrew Luck this week; expected to visit specialists

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The frustration in Chuck Pagano’s voice was palpable.

He announced Monday the Indianapolis Colts’ $140 million quarterback – that would be Andrew Luck – would miss a third straight week of practice, but offered no details. Luck is expected to visit several specialists this week to determine why he’s still experiencing pain in his surgically-repaired right shoulder.

“That is what it is,’’ Pagano said with a shrug. “It’s where we’re at with Andrew.’’

But exactly where is that?

The Colts are 2-6 at the halfway point of a season headed nowhere but to the top portion of the 2018 NFL Draft, and any chance of their franchise QB returning this season diminishes by the week.

At this point, it’s more likely Luck’s next start comes in September 2018 than in December.

“We’re going to exhaust all resources because the best interest is the player and it’s long term. We’ve said that,’’ Pagano said when asked about Luck seeking additional medical advice. “It’s for the next 10, 12 years for this guy, for any player.

“Before we put anybody out there, we’re going to make sure he’s right’’

Luck practiced four times on a limited basis earlier this month before soreness and inflammation in his right shoulder led to him receiving a cortisone shot the week of Oct. 16. General manager Chris Ballard announced Oct. 18 the team was “shutting down’’ the throwing portion of Luck’s rehab to allow the shoulder to calm down. He said the soreness and swelling were “natural’’ when a player is coming back from such an injury.

Ballard declined to offer a timetable for when Luck might resume throwing.

“I don’t want to do that,’’ he said. “I don’t think it’ll be long. I don’t. But I don’t want to sit here and give you an exact date, then it doesn’t happen, then you’re going, ‘What was that guy talking about?’’’

No decision on when – or if – Luck might resume throwing can be made until he receives counsel from the specialists.

“We’re just trying to get him healthy right now,’’ Pagano said. “We’re not going to force the issue and put somebody out there that’s not ready, so obviously he’s not ready yet.

“We want the kid healthy. Nobody is more frustrated that him. He wants to be out there with his teammates battling. It isn’t fun for anybody.’’