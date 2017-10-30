× Police: Shot fired during armed robbery at Lawrence club

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Lawrence police are looking for suspects after an armed robbery Sunday.

Just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Harem House Gentleman’s Show Club, 8500 Pendleton Pike, to investigate the robbery.

According to police, three men entered the business, confronted patrons and staff, and demanded money. At least one of the suspects was armed; police said a shot was fired during the incident.

After taking some cash, the three suspects left the business and ran south. All three men were wearing hoodies—one red, one white and one gray, police said.

No one was hurt during the robbery, but police said employees and customers were “very shaken up” after it happened.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-222-TIPS (8477).