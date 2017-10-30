Texas man kills daughter’s boyfriend, runs over couple before shooting self

ARLINGTON, Texas – Police are investigating after a man shot his daughter’s boyfriend outside a movie theater before running over the couple and ultimately turning the gun on himself, KTVT reports.

It started outside of a movie theater of Friday night. When his daughter’s boyfriend got out to introduce himself, police say the dad asked, “What’s your name?” and opened fire, shooting the boyfriend several times.

As his daughter tended to her boyfriend, police say the man reversed his truck and ran over the couple.

The boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene; the suspect’s daughter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located the shooting suspect in his truck a few blocks away from the movie theater. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released; police are still trying to determine a motive.