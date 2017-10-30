× Vermont police arrest clown accused of sleeping in stranger’s bedroom with cocaine

MARLBORO, Vermont – Troopers with Vermont State Police arrested a man dressed as a clown found sleeping in a stranger’s home.

Police were called to a home on Higley Hill Road on Saturday around 3:30 a.m. when a teenager found an unknown man sleeping in an upstairs bedroom.

Police found Sean J. Barber, 43, in the home. They say he was intoxicated and had cocaine.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful trespass and possession of cocaine. He was held at the Southern State Correctional Facility until he was sober. His court appearance is scheduled for December 5.