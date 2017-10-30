Woman sought after cashing forged check in Carmel using stolen driver’s license

CARMEL, Ind.– Carmel police are searching for a woman who is accused of using a stolen Indiana driver’s license and forging a personal check.

The driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle in Fishers before being used at a bank In Carmel. Police did not disclose the name of the bank or say when the suspect to forge and cash the check.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.