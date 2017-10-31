× A wet pattern emerges for the area through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Happy Halloween! It’s been a sunny but chilly day with temperatures at freezing this morning and in the 40s this afternoon. If you’re headed out trick-or-treating plan on having a warm costume or a coat as temperatures will be in the low 40s. It will stay dry but we’ll have more clouds out there.

Overnight, a rain/snow mix is expected, especially for central and southern Indiana. I’m expecting any precipitation to fall in the city mainly after 3 a.m. A dusting of snow is possible on elevated surfaces. The ground is warm and the temperatures will be warming through the day Wednesday so no major issues are expected travel-wise. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s and then low 50s late in the evening as warmer air invades the area.

Expect rising temperatures into Thursday morning with highs in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers and t-storms around Thursday.

Friday morning will have some showers with a partly sunny sky developing. Highs will be a bit cooler in the low 60s. The wet pattern looks to continue into the weekend with chances for showers and t-storms as temperatures warm back up to near 70 degrees! Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. so set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night. –Danielle Dozier