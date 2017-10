Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Brownsburg student is in the running to bring home a big prize. She's one of five finalists in Frito-Lay's national Dreamvention contest. Maria Delong created a new type of alarm clock to wake you up in the morning without any annoying sounds. She stopped by FOX59 with her parents to explain how it would work.

You can vote for Maria's creation, the Pleasant Awakening, here. The creator behind the top idea will win $250,000.