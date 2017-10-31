× Chilly but bright for our last day of October! Trick-or-treat forecast not too spooky…

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are down in the lower 30’s to start this Tuesday morning. We are expecting a brighter start and plenty of sunshine to carry us through the day and early evening. Dry weather will hold all day and should make for a decent Halloween night for our little ghosts and goblins! Here is a breakdown for today and tonight and those trick-or-treating hours…bundle up!

Clouds will increase this evening and into Wednesday. Although clouds thicken, rainfall tomorrow appears fairly weak. In fact, rain chances will be limited for most and mainly south of Indianapolis. Pacific flow will continue to build in for the remainder of the workweek and into the weekend! This will bring us daily rain and storm chances but much warmer temperatures! In fact, above averages look likely to open the first several days of November.