× Gunman at large after fatal carjacking by University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities were searching for the suspected gunman in a fatal carjacking near the University of Utah that caused a campus-wide lockdown late Monday, police said.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy said early Tuesday that an injured woman came to the school and reported that her husband had assaulted her while they were camping in Red Butte Canyon, which abuts the east campus.

Brophy said authorities were searching for the woman’s husband, 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is suspected of fatally shooting a person during a carjacking at the mouth of the canyon.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said officers weren’t immediately releasing the victim’s gender or other details.

At least eight law enforcement agencies were on scene, including the FBI. A helicopter was assisting the search.

Authorities said they believe Boutain is in the foothills above Red Butte Canyon, but were continuing to search the campus. Police said they believe the canyon will be closed all of Tuesday.

The university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place, the Deseret News reported. The lockdown ended six hours later.

University officials canceled Tuesday classes.