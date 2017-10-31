Halloween 2017 on the Ghoul-side with frightening flakes forecast but no Monster storms

It was the COLDEST open to a Halloween in 21 years. The low officially dipped to 32-degrees, only 16% of the Halloween's on record have started at or below freezing. Chilling isn't it?

The afternoon temperatures were no bargain but the sunshine felt good! Today's high was 17-degrees below normal - making this the coldest afternoon for a Halloween in 24 years! (1993) Only 29 Halloween's failed to reach 50-degrees - most recent 2014. Five Halloween's on record failed to reach 40-degrees.