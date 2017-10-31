Halloween 2017 on the Ghoul-side with frightening flakes forecast but no Monster storms

CHILLING HALLOWEEN
It was the COLDEST open to a Halloween in 21 years. The low officially dipped to 32-degrees, only 16% of the Halloween's on record have started at or below freezing. Chilling isn't it?
The afternoon temperatures were no bargain but the sunshine felt good! Today's high was 17-degrees below normal - making this the coldest afternoon for a Halloween in 24 years! (1993) Only 29 Halloween's failed to reach 50-degrees - most recent 2014. Five Halloween's on record failed to reach 40-degrees.
FRIGHTENING FLAKES LATE TONIGHT
November to open with a chance of light snow. An upper air system will streak east overnight bringing light snow and flurries here before sunrise. A coating could occur then temperatures will warm as the snow and light rain threat ends before sunrise.
BLOOD WARMING BREEZES WILL BLOW
A passing warm front late Wednesday night will bring much milder air back to central Indiana for the second half of the work week. Temperatures will rise Wednesday night and will jump to the middle 60s by Thursday afternoon. A milder pattern will persist through the weekend but also will carry a few shower chances and even a thunderstorm threat through Sunday night.