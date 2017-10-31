IMPD searching for ‘person of interest’ following July homicide on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a person of interest connected to the July 30 homicide of Erodney Davis on the north side.

Shortly before 4 a.m., IMPD responded to calls of fireworks in the 2100 block of Shelburne Drive. When they arrived, they found Davis shot in an apartment complex parking lot.

Davis’ vehicle was found in another apartment complex in the 2000 block of Manchester Lane. His vehicle was reportedly set on fire.

Police are searching for a “person of interest” possible connected to the homicide who was with Davis at an IHOP located in the 6900 block of W. 38th St.

He is described as a heavy set black male who was wearing a tan or grey hat, grey shirt, thick gold chain and blue jeans.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who might know something about this homicide.

You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 317-262-8477.