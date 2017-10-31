× Man pulls ‘Houdini-like’ move while handcuffed, flees in Indiana police squad car

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A northwest Indiana sheriff says a Seattle man who led police on a manhunt after commandeering a squad car had pulled a Houdini-like move while handcuffed that enabled him to jump into the driver’s seat and drive off.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Monday that an officer was searching 27-year-old Kiflay Gebrehiwot’s car following a traffic stop when the skinny suspect managed to “do a Houdini” like Harry Houdini, the illusionist famed for his escapes.

Despite being handcuffed behind his back inside the squad car, Martinez says Gebrehiwot slipped his legs through his cuffed arms, putting his arms in front of him and then drove off.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Gebrehiwot was arrested in Porter County after crashing the car. He’s jailed on escape and other charges.