Mom hopes proposed witness assistance program helps bring killers to justice

INDIANAPOLIS—Family of gun violence victims are happy to see the city walk the walk on helping solve crimes and better prosecute criminals.

Mayor Hogsett is proposing spending $300,000 to help fund a new witness assistance program.

“I think if they knew that their family would be safe or their brothers or sisters, everyone would be safe, maybe they would come forward more,” said Tasha Morris.

Morris knows that reality better than most.

“It just seems like I failed,” said Morris. “And I tried, but I just feel like I failed.”

Four people—Cornisha Jones, plus brothers Tywian, Tyree and Tyren Henning—were all charged with killing 18-year-old Anthony Morris. All pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Morris drove witnesses to the courtroom time and time again over the last year, but it wasn’t enough. The main witness was too scared to take the stand after word spread that he was cooperating with police.

“It hurt a lot, but at the same time, I understood what he was saying as far as you know, people trying to do things to him and harassing him and his family and everything,” said Morris.

Still, Morris believes someone would’ve been sentenced for her son’s murder had witnesses felt empowered to testify.

That’s why city-county councilor Stephen J. Clay has been fighting to get the city to fund a witness assistance program. He thinks it could go some way toward easing the fears of witnesses and their family members.

“Any family member wants to know is that the testimony that I’m going to give will not put me in harm’s way,” said Clay. “As a father, that would be my predominant concern.”

In many other homicides, that fear has prevented police from even solving some cases.

As the mayor stated in his announcement, there are other reasons people don’t speak up, including “an unwillingness to accept protection when it is offered” or “a belief that becoming a witness violates some unwritten code of conduct”.

Those reasons can’t be addressed with the $300,000, but for the people who want to testify, but feel they need more protection both Morris and Clay feel it could be a start.

“It beats having nothing,” said Clay. “It beats not having an item line on the budget, which did not appear in the 2018 budget, so it is a very critical first step.”

The earliest the funding ordinance could be introduced is next Monday, if the council president approves a fast-track for this proposal.