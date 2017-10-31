× Police identify suspect in murder on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police identified a suspect Tuesday in the murder of a man earlier this month.

On Oct. 12, police were called to the area of East 10th Street and North Rural Street around 10:45 a.m. on another investigation when they heard shots fired nearby. They went to check it out, and they noticed a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased at 36-year-old Philly Alexander Jr.

IMPD is now searching for Demond Bender, 38, as a suspect in the murder. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Bender’s whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.