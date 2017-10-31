× Police: Suspects conspired to mail methamphetamine to Johnson County Jail

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Four people face charges after authorities say they brought methamphetamine into the Johnson County Jail by mailing it to the facility.

Charged in the case are Briannan Severado, Kyle Godbold, David Creasey and Lyle Greene. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office expects at least one more person to face charges in connection with the scheme.

Creasey and Greene were already incarcerated at the jail; Severado and Godbold were arrested after detectives investigated the case.

The investigation began on Oct. 25, when detectives found suspicious phone calls and video visits in which the inmates had misidentified themselves; specifically, a video labeled as belonging to Lyle Greene instead said it belonged to David Creasey.

Greene was a known heroin distributor, according to court documents. He and Creasey were cellmates at the jail.

Further investigation found that contraband had gotten into the jail in the week prior, and detectives discovered a second attempt to send drugs into the jail was in the works—a methamphetamine exchange involving Greene, Creasey, Severado (Creasey’s girlfriend) and Godbold (Severado’s roommate).

Severado agreed to send a “thick card” that would contain meth. Severado and Creasey agreed in phone calls that the meth would be placed in plastic wrap, misted with water and then rolled out so it could be placed in the card. The card would then be sent through the mail and delivered on Monday, Oct. 30.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Creasey called Severado, who acknowledged she was at the post office with her 4-year-old child. She said Godbold took the card containing meth and mailed it.

Around 10 a.m., Severado conducted a video visit with Creasey, who asked if the card’s edges were “crispy and flawless” to avoid scrutiny. Severado’s 4-year-old child could be seen in the background of the video visit, court documents said.

Creasey said his commissary account was low and planned to trade the drugs for commissary.

Investigators retrieved the card from the post office, which was addressed to another inmate whose name was redacted in court documents. The return address was fake. Investigators found a crystalline substance that appeared to be meth.

All four face a charge of conspiracy to deal/deliver meth in the presence of a minor.