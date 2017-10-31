× The 10th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon ready to go this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s expected to be another record turnout for the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon this Saturday on the streets and roads of Indianapolis.

Now listed as one of the 20 largest marathons in the US, the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is the last ideal fall marathon for everyone from the first time marathon runner to elite athletes.

The event will start at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Indiana State Capitol and will run through various landmarks and historical neighborhoods like around the Indiana State Capitol, the Arts Garden, Lucas Oil Stadium, Circle Center Mall, Warehouse District, Eli Lilly campus, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Monument Circle, and Meridian Hills as well as many others.

The course is nationally recognized as flat and fast and has had Olympians and thousands of Boston Marathon qualifiers participate in this event.

Many streets and roads will be closed or restricted as early as 7:00 a.m. that morning and drivers should expect delays in and around the race route until about 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.

For a complete listing of roads and streets that will be affected throughout the race route click here on the route map link for detailed closures and timing for the Monumental Marathon.