Tipton man accused of molesting juvenile 'repeatedly' faces 9 charges

TIPTON, Ind. – A Tipton man is accused of molesting a minor multiple times between October 2015 and May 2017.

According to court documents, charges against Kevin Knox, 49, include three counts of child molestation and six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Detectives began investigating after someone with knowledge of the abuse stepped forward, indicating that Knox had “repeatedly” molested a female juvenile.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, it began with inappropriate touching around Halloween in 2015. That continued on several more occasions through 2016.

In 2017, the juvenile told detectives that Knox had sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions at his home.

Police arrested Knox last week. He was being held without bond.