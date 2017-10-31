× Two kids end up with cocaine in system after eating what appeared to be candy at school

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two children became ill after eating what appeared to be candy at school Friday. Doctors found cocaine in the kids’ systems, according to their parents.

The incident occurred at Indiana College Preparatory School. The children said a classmate offered them candy that looked like pop rocks. Soon after, one child was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“My son was like unresponsive to me, weak in the legs, he couldn’t walk,” said Yolanda Washington, whose son is a seventh grade student at the school. “His legs were hurting. He told me he couldn’t breathe. I freaked out. I immediately told the school to call the ambulance.”

Another student told his mother about his symptoms after school.

“His mouth was numb for half hour or 45 minutes,” said Cathy Glass, the boy’s mother. “He got dizzy.”

Both mothers eventually ended up in the emergency room with their kids. They say the children tested positive for cocaine.

“It was the pop rocks,” Washington said. “It was candy but it had cocaine inside of the candy.”

“Some drugs you might encounter with your teenagers as they get older but this is not one of them,” Glass said.

Indiana College Preparatory School leaders confirmed the incident and said the students ingested something other than candy. They say they are using this alarming incident as a teachable moment.

“Going forward, the administrative team will be working with local agencies to provide training to teachers, families and students on the prevention of drug use,” school leaders said in a statement.

It is still unclear how a student came into possession of the candy-like substance.

“Somebody needs to be responsible, maybe the parent of child who gave it,” Washington said. “It had to come from somewhere.”

As these mothers wait for answers, they are urging other parents to keep their kids informed about these hazards.

“Parents need to be aware,” Washington said. “They need to let their kids know this is being passed out. Don’t accept nothing from anybody that is not sealed. No open candy whatsoever.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating this case.