WATCH: Indianapolis couple creates hilarious lip sync video for Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis couple known for their elaborate lip sync videos (like this one from Valentine’s Day and this one from the summer) is at it again for Halloween! They created a hilarious video with a dozen Halloween-themed songs, and it’s racking up millions of views.

Kristin and Danny Adams have been married for nine years and have two kids, ages 7 and 4.

The couple’s video journey began in June 2015. They were singing to a song on the radio together, and they decided it would be fun to create a lip sync video.

Danny told FOX59 they weren’t concerned about reaching an audience; they just wanted to do something funny for their children. “Our thought was if no one ever watches one of our videos how cool would it be for our kids to look back at these one day and see us having fun,” Danny said.

They began to post videos every Friday to their YouTube page, and they loved hearing about how much others enjoyed them. “The response that we’ve gotten from these videos is amazing! We keep everything very family friendly, and that was a big conviction for me,” Danny said.

It took them many hours to create their newest video for Halloween. They posted on October 20 to Facebook, and it already has over 2 million views. They incorporated songs like The Addams Family theme song, Bobby Pickett’s “Monster Mash,” and Rihanna’s “Disturbia.” A local costume shop called Costumes by Margie provided them with costumes so they had an outfit change with each of the songs.

Kristin and Danny share videos on YouTube and Facebook every Friday. You can also follow their adventures on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat with username @kristinanddanny.