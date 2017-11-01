× 19-year-old suspect arrested in connection with September murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a September homicide.

The body of 40-year-old Keith Williams was discovered on Sept. 20, 2017, but police believe he was killed the day before that on Sept. 19. Officers found him in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue; he’d suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

IMPD arrested 19-year-old Christopher Reed on a preliminary murder charge in connection with the case.

Reed was taken to the City-County Building for booking. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.