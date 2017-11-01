× 2 killed, 1 hurt in Colorado Walmart shooting

THORNTON, Colo. — Police say two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene to help police. A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.