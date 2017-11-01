× 3 IFD firefighters injured while working vacant house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were injured while working a vacant house fire late Tuesday. They were transported to the hospital for treatment of apparent minor injuries.

When authorities arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Ketcham St., heavy flames were showing from the vacant structure. While fighting the blaze, three firefighters were slightly injured after spongy second-story floor gave way and they fell approximately 10 feet to the first floor. A mayday call was issued, but rescinded after the three firefighters were quickly brought out of the structure by other crews, according to a IFD news release. They were transported to Methodist Hospital to be checked out for back, elbow and foot pain, and slight burns to the ear of one firefighter.

The estimated $60,000 blaze remains under investigation.