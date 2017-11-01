Driver error leads to chain reaction accident in the Lawrence area

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Driver error is being listed as a possible cause for a chain reaction accident Wednesday morning in the Lawrence area.

The three car accident occurred just after 8:00 a.m. along East 42nd Street, just east of Franklin Road.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, one vehicle traveling westbound on 42nd Street had stopped but the person following behind did not and swerved into the eastbound lane after striking the vehicle ahead.

Four people were transported to St. Vincent Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about an hour during the investigation and cleanup.