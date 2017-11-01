× First November first snow in 51 years; Temperatures surge through the night

RARE SNOW TO START NOVEMBER

A fine way to start November. It snowed early this morning in portions of central Indiana in the pre-dawn hours. A coating reported in Bloomington and Martinsville and officially in Indianapolis a trace. I’m posting the image below from Cody Kirkpatrick and the early morning snow in Bloomington Wednesday.

We scanned the weather records dating back 133 years and found that this is the first time in 51 years that it has snowed on November 1st and only the 6th time on record. Of the 6 occasions, only two were measurable, 1954 (.4″) and 1890 (.3″).