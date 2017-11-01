First November first snow in 51 years; Temperatures surge through the night
RARE SNOW TO START NOVEMBER
A fine way to start November. It snowed early this morning in portions of central Indiana in the pre-dawn hours. A coating reported in Bloomington and Martinsville and officially in Indianapolis a trace. I’m posting the image below from Cody Kirkpatrick and the early morning snow in Bloomington Wednesday.
We scanned the weather records dating back 133 years and found that this is the first time in 51 years that it has snowed on November 1st and only the 6th time on record. Of the 6 occasions, only two were measurable, 1954 (.4″) and 1890 (.3″).
NOVEMBER – FAST MONTH TO COOL
Today marks the 9th straight day below normal and felt more like a December day – again. November loses another 45 minutes of daylight and it is also the fastest month of the year to cool. We lose 14-degrees from the first to the thirtieth.
WARM UP BEGINS TONIGHT
Warmer temperature are on the way! Showers will be rather numerous overnight as a warm from heading north through the night. Temperatures will climb through the 50s overnight and reach the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. The next several days will be warmer with a few subtle swings warmer and cooler but will culminate with a near record high on Sunday of 73-degrees!