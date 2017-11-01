× Houston wins its first World Series in franchise history

LOS ANGELES – The Astros won their first world championship in team history with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in game seven of the World Series in Los Angeles.

Houston jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning and three in the second. The big blow was a two-run home run by George Springer, his fifth homer of the World Series.

Springer was named MVP of the series.