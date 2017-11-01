Houston wins its first World Series in franchise history

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – The Astros won their first world championship in team history with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in game seven of the World Series in Los Angeles.
Houston jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning and three in the second. The big blow was a two-run home run by George Springer, his fifth homer of the World Series.
Springer was named MVP of the series.