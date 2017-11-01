× IMPD arrests 26-year-old man accused of robbing several Subways

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD announced that they have arrested a 26-year-old man believed to be involved with the robbery of six Subway locations.

Jeffrey Tullis was taken into custody Wednesday after an extensive investigation by the department and the FBI.

On Halloween, his alleged vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Camry, was followed by authorities after they obtained surveillance footage of a previous robbery.

Police believed Tullis was “casing” several Subway locations on the east side and continued to do so on Wednesday.

They followed Tullis to a Subway located in the 7300 block of Rockville Rd. where he allegedly robbed the business.

Police arrested him without incident shortly after in the 5800 block of Georgetown Rd.

Tullis is accused of robbing the following Subway locations:

10/13 – 8535 Ditch Rd.

10/13 – 5450 Fall Creek Pkwy. N. Dr.

10/23 – 7302 Rockville Rd.

10/26 – 4001 W. Washington St.

10/27 – 3814 N. High School Rd.

11/1 – 7302 Rockville Rd.

During a search of the vehicle, a replica rifle, a metal pellet pistol and money believed to be from the Subway were found.

Tullis was later taken to the City-County Building Lock-up for booking. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.