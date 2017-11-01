× Indianapolis to host 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis will host the College Football Playoff national championship game in 2022, Indiana Sports Corp. revealed Wednesday.

The future sites for the 2021-2024 national title games were announced by the CFB Playoff committee, and Lucas Oil Stadium was selected for the game on Jan. 10, 2022.

A press conference is expected at 4 p.m. You can watch it live in the player above.

The game will have a significant economic impact on the region, according to Indiana Sports Corp. It’s expected to generate $150 million for our community.

“In the weeks surrounding this major sporting event, countless volunteers will become ambassadors throughout Central Indiana putting ‘Hoosier Hospitality’ on a national stage,” Indiana Sports Corp said in a release.

“I’m confident this event will be much more than a game for our city,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “As with other major sporting events, thousands of volunteers will step into our neighborhoods, classrooms, and local nonprofit centers to leave a positive footprint in our community. Hosting this game will also ensure the 78,000 residents in our local hospitality industry will continue to earn a paycheck.”

This will be the first time in the modern history of the sport its national title has been won at a location outside the South or West, according to our partners at IndyStar.

“Between the community events, fan experiences, and the game itself, the College Football Playoff National Championship will bring more than 100,000 visitors to Indy in 2022,” said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy. “In addition to the significant economic impact it will generate, the event will also help boost the profile of Indy through global media coverage, enhancing Central Indiana’s brand as a place to live, work, play and visit.”

Indianapolis has previously hosted men’s basketball Final Four in 2010 and 2015, Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 and multiple Big Ten Championship games. It is also home of course to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the Indianapolis 500.