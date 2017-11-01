× Police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 10200 block of John Jay Drive. Officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds to the face and arm.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

He told officers he and the woman, identified as 43-year-old Tayra Thompson, got into a verbal confrontation in the parking lot. The victim went to her residence to pick up some of his belongings. The argument led to him being stabbed, he said.

When police went to her house find and detain her for questioning, She allegedly came out of the residence in an aggressive manner with a 10-inch kitchen knife. She was ordered to drop the knife at gunpoint, and did so “after a few tense moments,” according to IMPD. She was then taken into custody.

Thompson faces charges of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation.

IMPD urges anyone involved in a violent relationship to reach out for help. One of the resources available in Indianapolis is the Julian Center. They can be reached at 317-920-9320 or online here.